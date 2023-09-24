McMakin, Susan

McMakin (Wolff), Susan Ann "Sue Ann"



Susan Wolff McMakin, also known as Sue Ann McMakin, 83, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023 after a brave battle against cancer.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Grace Wolff of Dayton, OH, and her son, William "Broc" McMakin of New York City, NY. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, William McMakin of Midlothian, VA; daughter, Victoria (Ben) Wei of Mountain Brook, AL; grandchildren, Lorelai Wei, Haven Wei, Margaux Wei, Dayton Wei, Hart Wei, and Tate Wei, all of Mountain Brook, AL; brother, William (Penny) Wolff of Dayton, OH; and sister, Mary Wolff of Arlington, MA; as well as several nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, and cousins.



Susan graduated from Julienne High School in Dayton, OH. She studied English and Art History at Trinity College in Washington D.C. Susan was an excellent artist, and after college she taught art to elementary school students. She had an adventurous spirit and traveled around the world as a young woman. On one of her trips to Europe she met her future husband while staying in Paris. Following in her father's footsteps, she decided to go to law school. Susan received her J.D. from George Washington School of Law and, later, her Master of Law and Taxation from William & Mary Law School. After working in private practice for a short while, she joined the United States Army Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps in active duty status and later continued serving in the reserves. Susan had several periods of active duty overseas and also served during Operation Desert Storm based at the Pentagon. Throughout her years of service she received many military awards. Susan was a trailblazer as one of the first women to serve in the JAG Corps, and she retired from the military as a Colonel in 1999 after 27 years of service. Susan's career also included several years working at Equitable Life Insurance and practicing estate planning law with her firm, Parker & McMakin Law Group, in Richmond, VA.



Susan was a charter member of the Military Law Section of the Virginia State Bar and a member of the National Network of Estate Planning Attorneys. She was also a member of the Military Officers Association of America, Midlothian Garden Club, and Manakin Episcopal Church. Susan enjoyed reading, gardening, going to the beach, and spending time with her family and friends.



Susan was outgoing, independent, and incredibly charming. She lived a full life and left her mark wherever she went. She loved a rare steak and a good martini. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



A service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 20, 2023, officiated by Virginia DiStanislao, at Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian, VA 23113. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University or to the American Cancer Society.



