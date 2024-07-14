McMahan, Thomas G.



Thomas Grant McMahan of Florence, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Thom was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on May 7, 1931, the son of Russell and Katharine (Shaffer) McMahan. Thom spent much of his young life in Indianapolis before a family move to Richmond, Indiana, in 1948. He graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 1950 and returned to Indianapolis to attend John Herron Art School. In 1954, Thom enlisted in the U.S. Army. He took infantry and armor basic training at Fort Knox in Kentucky and was assigned to the Third Armored Division. He was later sent to Fort Carson, Colorado, where he was assigned to the battalion training center as an artist. At the end of his enlistment, Thom returned to Indiana, attending Ball State University in Muncie. Thom began his professional career as a commercial artist in the advertising department at the National Automatic Tool Company in Richmond. In 1959, he joined the technical publications department of the Magnavox Government Industrial Electronics Company in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He worked as a technical illustrator and later a graphic arts coordinator at Magnavox until his retirement in 1993. Thom married his wife of 60 years, Loretta (Chadwell), in 1959. They built their life together in Fort Wayne and raised three children, Andrea (Alfred) Wangenheim, Kyle (Ann) McMahan and Kara (Paul) Calderwood. Thom was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church in Fort Wayne where he served as a deacon and created banners and murals that adorned its walls for many years. The couple retired to Nashville, Indiana, in 1998, where Thom lived until 2022. In addition to his children, Thom is survived by his sister Darlene (McMahan) Moegerle, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his dear wife Loretta and by his brother David McMahan. Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 on Monday, July 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral services following immediately with Dr. Craig Thomas McMahan officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Online condolences are available at weigelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation in Thom's name to a charity of your choice.



