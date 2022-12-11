springfield-news-sun logo
McLefresh, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McLEFRESH, Robert R. "Bob"

Age 83 of Dayton, passed away November 21, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born August 6, 1939, in Dayton to the late Robert A. and Irma B. (Perkins) McLefresh. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas G. McLefresh; step-children, Scott J. Wells and Stephanie A. Wells. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janice, and his brother, James A. (Shirley) McLefresh of Spokane, WA. Bob enjoyed working with his class alumni of Fairview High School. He was a proud member of both the Scottish Rite and Masonic Lodge. Bob was a licensed agent with Brush Insurance Agency for many years. Bob made sure that every Friday was reserved for lunch with his buddies at Treasure Island in Moraine no matter what! A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date. To share a memory of Bob or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

