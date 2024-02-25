McKinnon, Dennis James "Doc"



age 69, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 17, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12pm on Wednesday Feb 28 at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Dr. Kettering, OH. Family will greet friends from 11am-12pm at the church. Burial at David's Cemetery. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.



