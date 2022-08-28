MCKINNEY, Wanda

MCKINNEY (Harris),



Wanda Jean



Age 72, was born November 29, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Robert H. Harris and Erma Sanders. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class of 1968, and a faithful member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. She retired from Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare, and the Dayton Public Library. Preceded in death by father, mother, stepfather, and stepmother, Beatrice E. Harris; sister, Rita A. Young; brothers, Bernard and Alfred Sanders; grandson, Michael S. Dix III. Survived by her husband, Jonathan L. McKinney; son, Michael Stephen Dix II; stepdaughters, Donnetta (Rodney) Norris, Kellie (Rodney) Person, Amber J. McKinney; sisters, Robin, Michelle and Theresa Harris; brothers, Eric and LaVarn Sanders; step-brother and sister, Timothy and Anita Brown; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends. Funeral service 11 am Monday, August 29, at St. Luke M. B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Pastor Renard D. Allen Jr. officiating. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

