McKINNEY, Linda



Linda McKinney passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Kettering Memorial Hospital from pneumonia at the age of 73. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to all. Known for her kindness, generosity, Christmas cookies, love of lighthouses, and selflessness, Linda touched the hearts of all those who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Malcolm, son and daughter, Brian and Belinda (and husband Dale), sister, Norma, grandchildren Michael and Megan, great-granddaughters Addisyn and Emerson, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.



Linda spent her entire working career at AAA. After her retirement, she spent time travelling throughout the country, gardening, baking, puppy sitting and spending time with her great-granddaughters.



Linda's service will be held at Hawker Church at 1617 N. Longview Street, Beavercreek, OH 45432, on Saturday,



November 13, 2021. There will be a receiving of family and friends starting at 1:00 with the service starting at 2:00.



In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations go to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center or Donate Life America.

