McKINNEY, John Herbert



86, of Dayton, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022. He was born to Herbert and Ruth McKinney on Nov. 14, 1935, in Troy, Ohio. John was a member of Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church and served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was an electrical project engineer, and an electrical consultant engineer for Krug International for 30 years, and also served as a consultant for Wyle Laboratories. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin Cheesman-McKinney. Survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Marcie; sons, Steven (Suzanne) McKinney, Marc (Susan) McKinney and Jeffrey (Robert) McKinney; brother, David (Ann) McKinney; sister, Charlotte Minnelli; grandchildren, Marc (Cassandra), Jonathan, Emily (Evan), Lyndsi, Sarah (Daniel), Tyler and Adam; great-grandchildren, Elyse, Emma, Briella, Hudson, Adalyn, Aniya, Emily and Carter; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, July 8 at Queen of Martyrs Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton. Fr. Benoit Mukamba, officiating. Interment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with additional visitation at 10 a.m. Friday, at the church prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org). Condolences can be shared at



