McKINNEY, Helen Elizabeth



Age 102, of Brookville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022. Helen was born in West Salem, IL, to the late Otto and Della Giese. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Ivan McKinney, by brothers, Robert and Kenneth Giese and by a daughter-in-law Vesta McKinney.



Helen and Ivan moved to the Dayton area in the 1940's and settled in the Brookville area. She was a longtime member of the Fort McKinley Evangelical United Methodist Church. She worked for Delco for many years. After retirement, Helen and Ivan loved traveling and spending time with their family. She was the consummate grandmother. Her devotion to family was always a top priority as all of her family can attest to. Her home was always open and welcoming and her cooking was the best. Her influence was profound and she will be sorely missed. Helen is survived by sons, Rodney, Michael (Patty) and Wesley; grandchildren, Jenna (Scott) Hood, Leah (Shaun)



Michael, Lisa, Andrew, Kari, Ryan and Nathan McKinney and Amanda Hipple; great-grandchildren, Chelsea (Josh) Gourley, Max and Mason Dietz, Bradley and Lance Hood, Conner and Claire Michael, Drake and Chayse Hipple, Tayln Weninger and Finn McKinney; great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Bryson. A funeral service will be held 10:30am Mon. Jan. 17 at the



A funeral service will be held 10:30am Mon. Jan. 17 at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Road, Brookville, with burial to follow in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. The family would like to offer very special thanks to Just Like Home for the loving and professional care they gave to Helen.



