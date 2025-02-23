McKinley, Suzanne



Suzanne McKinley, born on January 20, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, peacefully departed this life on February 17, 2025. She was a remarkable woman whose legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of her family and friends.



Suzanne was a passionate dog lover, often found spending time with her beloved dog, Shaggy. Her affinity for animals was just one reflection of her nurturing spirit. She embraced life with enthusiasm, particularly during Ohio State Football games, where her loyalty and fervor for the team shone brightly. Suzanne loved watching soccer, enjoying the thrill of the game and sharing those moments with her loved ones. She also cherished her visits to Florida, where the sun, sand, and sea brought her joy as she relaxed by the beach.



Her greatest pride came from her three children, Jeff McKinley and his husband Jeff, Doug McKinley, and Lara McKinley. Suzanne's love for her children was boundless, and she dedicated herself to supporting and nurturing them throughout their lives. Her family continued to grow with the arrival of her granddaughter, Zoey McKinley, and her grandson, Ken McKinley, who brought immense joy to her life.



Suzanne will be remembered not only for her passions and interests but also for the love and warmth she shared with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rollow and Margie Shelby, and her former spouse, Lynn McKinley. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind, sustaining her legacy of love and devotion.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Suzanne to SICSA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Dayton, OH 45458.



