McKIM, Kenneth

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McKIM, Kenneth D.

August 19, 1947 - November 30, 2021

Ken was born on August 19,1947, and grew up in Springfield, Ohio, the only child of the late Albert and Dorothy McKim. Ken passed away on November 30, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. He attended Springfield North High School where he met Vicky Kaiser McKim, who would become his high school sweetheart and love of his life for more than 50 years. Ken

attended The Ohio State University and completed his degree in veterinary medicine in 1971. After graduation, he and Vicky moved to Seattle and raised their two children, Jennifer and Jeremy. A memorial will be held on February 5, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in Seattle. The service will also be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/668056677 and full

information is here:


https://www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Kenneth-McKim


