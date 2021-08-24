McKENZIE, Dorothy I.



Dorothy I. McKenzie, age 78, of Fairborn, went home to the Lord on August 22, 2021. She was born in West Liberty, KY, on July 27, 1943, the daughter of Shelby and Roxie Miller. Most important she was a daughter of Christ, Mom, Mamaw, Dot, and a host of



other affectionate names to those who knew her. She was married to her beloved



husband John T. McKenzie for 45 years prior to his death in 2016. She lived her life with a strong sense of truth, faith, and belief that hard work was the only way to succeed. She was passionate about her vegetable and flower gardens, cooking amazing meals for anyone and everyone who wanted to join, and word search puzzles. She loved being a wife, a mother, a grandmother, an aunt, and a friend. She leaves behind a daughter Sheila (Jon) Faulkner of Fairborn, a son John McKenzie of Kettering, and two grandchildren, Joshua McKenzie of Bellbrook and Kristen Faulkner of Fairborn. Dorothy attended Fairborn Freewill Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-



Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Stuart Snow officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society- or- American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

