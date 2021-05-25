springfield-news-sun logo
X

McKENZIE, Bill

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

McKENZIE, Bill

Bill McKenzie, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away May 22, 2021, following a brief illness. He was born November 2, 1943, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the son of Willis and Ruth (Reed) McKenzie. Bill found

success in the auto business, but his greatest joy was being surrounded by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 57 years; Helen (Sinyard) McKenzie; children, Billy (Teresa) McKenzie, Valerie (Mike) Becker, Scott (Denise) Oliver; grandchildren, Tara (Brandon) Perkins, Kirsten (Pierce Newland) McKenzie,

Stephanie (Cameron) McKinley, Shawn Whited, Michael

Becker, Chad (Michelle) Becker, Brandon Oliver, Rebecca (Robert) Landrum and Rachel Deutscher; great-grandchildren, Madycin and Delaney Becker, Zoe, Matthew and Ezekiel Landrum, Connor and Hannah Deutscher; siblings, James (Carol) McKenzie, Kathy (John) Blair, Jani McKenzie, Debbie (Mike) Sammons; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he considered extended family. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Oliver; a brother, Harry Dean McKenzie; a sister, Sue Simpkins; a niece, Deanna Galbert; his lifelong friend, Gordon Collinsworth and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Glenn McIntosh officiating. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top