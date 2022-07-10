McKEE, Jerald Thomas "Jerry"



Age 87, passed away on July 8, 2022. Jerry was born on August 10, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Homer and Lelah (Pitzer) McKee. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by step-father, Walter Stoll, grandson, Brian Pierson, siblings; Francis Decker, Ellen Moore, Juanita Warren, Betty Stillwell, and Homer McKee Jr. Jerry is survived his loving wife of 66 years, Mary (Fultz) McKee, children, Susie McKee and Christopher (Stacey) McKee, grandchildren; Mary Pierson, Jessica (Alexandra) Porter, and Tyler McKee, great-grandchildren; Stephen, Christopher, Josie, Kiley, and Rhagen, and great-great grandchildren; Leah and Waylon.



Jerry was a painter for 51 years. He finished his career as a maintenance painter at Antioch College from 1986 until his retirement in 2001.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Jerry will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Jerry's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



