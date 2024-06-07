McIver, Michael James "Mike"



Mike was born in Dayton, Ohio on 6/2/1949 to Mary Agnes (Danzig) McIver and James Walter McIver. Most of his time was spent enjoying life in Springfield, Ohio and those fishing getaways to Fort Loramie, Ohio and the Florida Keys.



After high school, he worked for the railroad, then served in the Air Force, but his favorite time was working for Med Trans in Springfield for many years. He was sad when he had to quit a year ago due to the narcotics prescribed to slow down a fast-growing cancer.



He loved driving clients to appointments and would always try to play their favorite music. And, if time allowed, he would drive them through a local park to remind them how beautiful and comforting nature is when you don't feel well. He loved spending time with his friends and always had a great sense of humor. Mike passed in his sleep on 6/5/24. He was a loving son and brother. He is survived by his adoring sister, Mary (McIver, Schroeder) Mitchell and they talked every day this past year. She lives with her husband in Cottonwood, California.







Memorial contributions can be made to his favorite place, The Union Club, 139 W. High Street, Springfield, Ohio 45502, where he would stop after work for a cold one, good discussions, and lots of laughter. Bless you, Mike, knowing you are safe, healthy, and happy to be greeted by our parents and many friends, and now off to your next adventure! Thank you to Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home for attending to Mike. He set up the donation of his body to The Ohio State University's Body Donation Program.



