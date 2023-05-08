McIntosh, Pamela



Pamela McIntosh passed away on April 13, 2023. She leaves behind her loving husband, Rodger McIntosh, her sister Cheryl Morgan and husband Jack, plus her brother Hugh Meyer and wife Vicky, and two nieces and a nephew, plus many cousins. Her only living aunt is Dorothy Pence. She was preceded in death by her mother Catherine Magee Meyer and father, Francis Edward Meyer, and her other aunts and uncles, plus various cousins. She was born on October 12, 1949. She was raised in Amelia, Ohio and graduated from school there. She has spent many years living in Hamilton, Ohio. She was married to Rodger for almost 33 years. The last 2 years she has lived at the Huntington Court Nursing Home. Memorial Ceremony will be at 10am on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at the Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. The family will inter her cremains at Millville Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

