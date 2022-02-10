Hamburger icon
McIntosh, Kevin

Obituaries

Obituaries
Feb. 6, 2022

MCINTOSH, Kevin Dale

Born May 27, 1954, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Sun., Feb. 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Mary McIntosh of 34 years, 2 children: Kristopher (Lindsay) McIntosh and Tracy (Brian) Ricketts, 3 sisters: Kelly Lombardi, Kristi

Robinson and Staci Baker. He was grandfather to 3 grandchildren, and had nieces, nephews, in-laws and many dear friends. He was a published author of 4 books and poems. He was so loved and will be missed by all. Per his request there will be no memorial services.

