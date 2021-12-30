McINTOSH, Jerry Wayne



67, passed away at Atrium Medical Center on Monday, December 27, after a short, hard-fought battle with COVID-19. Jerry was born on September 12, 1954, in Middletown, Ohio. He is survived by April, his



beloved wife of 34 years. He loved April with all his heart, and he was her true protector and provider. As a couple they were joined at the heart and God was honored as the center of their marriage.



Jerry is also survived by siblings Robert (Judy) McIntosh of Middletown, Gary (Grace) McIntosh of Middletown, Patricia McIntosh of Franklin along with numerous nieces and



nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Virginia McIntosh and two siblings, Glenn McIntosh and Vivian O'Brien.



Jerry worked at AK Steel for 41 years and retired in 2017. Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing almost every day with all his golfing buddies. He was a long-time member of



Hillcrest Baptist Church, and he took pride in maintaining a perfectly manicured lawn along with doing odd jobs around the house. He was loved by many and will be missed in so many ways.



Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Carlisle on Monday, January 3rd followed with a Celebration of Life Ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

