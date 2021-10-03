McINTOSH,



Dennis Morgan



Dennis Morgan McIntosh, age 69 passed away September 21, 2021, at his home after a



brief battle with cancer. He



was born January 6, 1952, in Jackson, KY, the son of John and Bessie (Haddix) McIntosh. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Pamela,



children Shannah (Bryan) Plaugher, Jessica (Jason) Shrout and Jonathan (Erica) McIntosh, grandchildren Malorie aka Peanut, Logan aka Fred Dawg, Mason aka Rooster, Cooper aka



Moejangles, Swazie aka Squirt, Demi aka Tweety Bird and Zeb aka Hero, and siblings Jan Cottle and Connie (Bill) Bush.



Dennis was an avid UK fan and loved his family more than anything.



Visitation will be 2-4pm, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Plaughers, 10313 Greenbush Road, Camden, OH 45314.



Memorial contributions be made in his Dennis' name to



Hospice of Dayton.

