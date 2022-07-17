springfield-news-sun logo
X

McINTIRE, George

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McINTIRE, Sr.,

George Edward

83, of Springfield, passed away July 12, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 9, 1939, in Springfield, the son of Garnard and Margaret (Hollingsworth) McIntire, Sr. George was the owner of The Beehive Bait Shop. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and collecting things. Survivors include two children, Jacqueline Potter and George Edward (Jennifer) McIntire, Jr.; grandchildren, Aaron, Krittani, Mercedes, Timothy, Jaxson, DaeSha, George III, Tyler, Samantha, Emily, and Tavaya; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Roseman, Margaret "Cathy" Highmiller, and Connie Doughman; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a baby daughter, Georgia Kay McIntire; multiple siblings; and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 pm. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

In Other News
1
JOHNSON, PAUL H.
2
SCHEYD, Elizabeth
3
HEATON, Kenneth
4
Aguayo, Michael Arden
5
BRANDENBURG, Robert
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top