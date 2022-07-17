McINTIRE, George

McINTIRE, Sr.,



George Edward



83, of Springfield, passed away July 12, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 9, 1939, in Springfield, the son of Garnard and Margaret (Hollingsworth) McIntire, Sr. George was the owner of The Beehive Bait Shop. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and collecting things. Survivors include two children, Jacqueline Potter and George Edward (Jennifer) McIntire, Jr.; grandchildren, Aaron, Krittani, Mercedes, Timothy, Jaxson, DaeSha, George III, Tyler, Samantha, Emily, and Tavaya; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Roseman, Margaret "Cathy" Highmiller, and Connie Doughman; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a baby daughter, Georgia Kay McIntire; multiple siblings; and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 pm. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com