McGUIRE, William
Age 89, of Dayton, departed this life on April 28, 2022.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, May 6, 2022, at The Potters House Dayton
International Ministries, 2050 Germantown Street, Dayton, Ohio, with Apostle Arthur McGuire officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may also be sent to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
