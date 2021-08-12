MCGUIRE, Wiletha



95, of Dayton, OH, born in Dublin, GA, went to her



eternal rest in the arms of our Lord August 3, 2021. Wiletha was a true woman of faith, a prayer warrior who faithfully served Christ Jesus and the Kingdom of God. She was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Maime G. Wilson; sister,



Rita M. Payne. She leaves to cherish her memory, loving and devoted sons, Apostle Arthur L. Sr. (Charlotte) McGuire, Raymond J. (Crystal) McGuire,



Anthony H. Smith, Sr.; best friend in life, Mary Belle; aunt,



Emma Jean Butler; cousin, Sederia Butler-Williams; nephew, James (Donna) Payne; nieces, Saundra Metcalf, Tina (Doug) Toles, Roberta Conner; grandchildren, Anthony H. Jr. (Ebony) Smith, Arthur L. McGuire, Jr., Patrick J. Smith, Sr., Ashley E. McGuire, Cole Anthony, Ella Anthony, Leo RJ McGuire; great-grandchildren, Patrick J. Smith, Jr., Kennedy M. Smith, Jay R. Holbert II, Hannah E. Holbert, Maya S. Smith; a host of other close relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at



a later date. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat



Funeral Home, Inc.

