McGUIRE, Valnea



Maria Luisa



Our beloved Nonna. Valnea Maria Luisa McGuire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November, 16, 2021. She was born February 9, 1929, in Trieste, Italy, the daughter of Carlo and Maria (Corso) Furlan. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Wayne Thomas McGuire; one sister, Esperia Magaina; and her cousin, Tatiana Grum.



Valnea and Wayne met while he was stationed in Italy with the US Army during the end of WWII. They married in 1950 and moved to Middletown, Ohio, in 1952. She was known as a wonderful cook and family seamstress. Valnea enjoyed taking care of her flowers, singing classic Italian songs, and welcomed many pool guests to her home every summer. In addition to taking care of her family she worked for Avon in Springdale for 20 years.



Valnea is survived by her two sons, Michael McGuire and Terry (Teresa) McGuire; four grandchildren, Rachel (Ty) Reynolds, Maria (Jason) Perillo, Rebecca (Matt) Campbell, and Brennan (Allison) McGuire; seven great-grandchildren, Bryce Reynolds, Lucy Campbell, Mason Reynolds, Lily Campbell, Joey and Michael Perillo and Emerson McGuire.



Visitation will be 1-2 pm, Monday, November 22, 2021, at the Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio. Funeral Service will follow at 2pm. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery.



Special thanks to the staff at Otterbein Springboro Neighborhood for the kindness and wonderful care she received during her residence. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name at any local food bank. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

