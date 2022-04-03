MCGUIRE, Sean M. AKA "Cadillac Sean"



Age 54, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Sean was born in Dayton on June 17, 1967. He was preceded in death by his father, Don McGuire; brother, Dennis McGuire; and grandmother, Alice Trnka. Sean is survived by his loving wife, Kellie McGuire; step-sons, Bobby Hyslope and Greyden Williams; brothers, Keith Watkins and Will Sutton; niece,



Kendall Guba; cousin, Paul Schwartz Jr.; mother, Sandy McGuire; sister, Kelly McGuire; and many other relatives and friends-including his best friends, Kevin Boone and Michael Hackman. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9th from 1-6 pm and Sunday, April 10th from 1-6 pm at the Chimney's of Oak Creek Community Room, 1956 Chimney Ln, Kettering, OH 45440. To send a special message, please visit



