MCGUFF-NEUHARDT, Christine A.



65 of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, in Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born March 9, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of James J. and Mary Ann (Cavanaugh) McGuff. Chris was a 1975 graduate of Catholic Central High School and Community Hospital School of Nursing. She was a dedicated nurse for over 40 years working at Community Hospital, Madison County Hospital and Ohio Valley Surgical Center. Survivors in addition to her mother, Mary Ann McGuff, include one daughter and son-in-law, Torie Nier and Steven Lynch; three siblings, Patrick and Julie McGuff, Maureen McGuff and Timothy McGuff; one niece, Hilliary and Robert Alfred; two great-nieces, Amelia and Claire; one great-nephew, Jackson and a close friend, Kenneth Neuhardt. She was preceded in death by her father in 1999 and her favorite dog, Griffen. Chris never knew a stranger and will be missed by many close friends. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30am on Friday in the funeral home.

