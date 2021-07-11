McGRIFF, Georgia



Age 86 went home to be with the Lord, Monday, July 5, 2021. A faithful member of Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church and later First Thessalonian Missionary Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, 3 brothers, sister, son James Smith and husband Rev. Thomas McGriff, Jr.



Survived by sons, Ivan (Lydia) Groves of Dayton and Rev.



Robert (Jeanette) McGriff of New Orleans, LA, brother, Clark Smith of Jacksonville, FL,



sister Roberta James of Dayton, 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, godchildren, Evangelist Donna McElrath and Rev. Ross Coleman, devoted nephew and niece Ralph and



Gloria Rowland, Sr., nieces Mondora, Tina, Josephine, Rosetta and Euliania, friends Ruth Pollard, Rev. Robert and Rosa Brown, Lula Turner and Rev. Robert and Evelyn Jackson, and Ms. Dorothy and a host of family members and friends. Visitation 11 A.M. – 12 P.M., Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at First Thessalonians Baptist Church, 30 S. Oberlin Ave. Services 12 PM. "Masks are required". Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com