McGRAW, James

McGRAW, Jr., James Anthony "Jim"



95, passed away on August 6, 2022, at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio. He was born on June 1, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio, to James and Agnes McGraw of Urbana, Ohio. He attended St. Mary's School in Urbana, served in the Navy, and then earned his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Dayton.



Jim married Martina Belt on June 11, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio, and they shared a very happy life together. He was active in his seven children's lives when he was not traveling as a production manager at Dayton Walther. An enthusiastic and lifelong Notre Dame football and University of Dayton basketball fan, Jim greatly enjoyed playing tennis, singing in the choir, and sharing a wide range of entertaining stories with his children and grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife, Martina, his children and their spouses - Terri and Don Berardini, Ang McGraw, Mike and Debbie McGraw, Chris and Brian Jack, Diane McCracken, Pat and Christina McGraw, Doug and Katy McGraw, fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his brother.



A visitation will be held on Friday, August 12 at Westbrock Funeral Home on 5980 Bigger Road in Kettering, Ohio, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral mass celebrating Jim's life will be held on Saturday, August 13 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Kettering at 1:00 p.m. Those joining the family at Mass are asked to wear something green in honor of this proud Irishman.



Donations may be sent to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association.

