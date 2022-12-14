McGRATH, Kathleen

McGRATH (LaRue), Kathleen A.



Kathleen A. (LaRue) McGrath, 71, went to her Lord on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kathy was born August 3, 1951, in Circleville, to the late John P. (Jack) LaRue, Jr. and Mabel K. (Holbrook) LaRue of Stoutsville, OH. A 1969 graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek HS, she graduated from The Ohio State University in 1973 with a BS in Family and Consumer Science Education. She taught Home Economics at Southeastern HS until retiring in 2012. She earned a MS in Education at OSU and became one of the first National Board Certified educators. A life of service to family, Church, school and community followed. Among her many accomplishments at SHS were coaching FCCLA teams to national awards, and co-directing musicals. The pianist and organist for the South Charleston United Methodist Church, working with children and music was her passion. Sunday School teacher, United Methodist Women officer, Missions Chair among others, she was immersed in church activities. Survived by her husband of 47 years, Herbert; sons Michael and Matthew (Becky); grandchildren Marielle, Will and Claire; brothers Wayne (Jennifer), Dean (Wendy) and Mark (Amy); nephews John (Charlotte), Jacob, Joshua, Isaac (Elizabeth), Caleb; nieces Sarah, Lydia and Hannah. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and infant sisters Kay and Colleen. Memorial service at noon, Saturday, Dec. 17, at South Charleston United Methodist Church with Pastor Jonathan Morris officiating. Visitation two hours prior to service. No flowers please. In lieu contributions made to the United Methodist Women (UMW) c/o South Charleston UMC, PO Box G, South Charleston, OH 45368. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, complete information at



