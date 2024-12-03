McGinnis, Dorothy M.



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, December 6, 2024, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Dayton, Ohio 45402, Pastor, Cory J. Pruitt. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



