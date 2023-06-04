McGillivray, Harold L.



Harold L. McGillivray, age 92, of West Liberty, Ohio passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. Harold was the son of the late Dewey and Delcie McGillivray. He grew up in Tremont City, Ohio and graduated from Lawrenceville High School. He was predeceased by brothers Bob and Ken, and sisters Marilyn McDonald and Donna Erlewine. Harold is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dorthy (Weaver); sister, Jane Lindner; son, Michael (Marla), and daughters Julie McGillivray and Andrea (Steve) King. Also surviving are 2 grandsons Drew (Billie) McGillivray and Will King, 3 step-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Harold served in the United States Army in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He worked at Andrew Columbus Barber College, the Columbus Citizen Journal, and retired from the Columbus Dispatch. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. Harold was proud of his Scottish heritage, and was a member and past regional convenor of the Clan MacGillivray Society, USA. He was a member of the Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church, where he was known for his hugs. Pastor Joe Ziraldo will officiate a funeral service at 1:00 PM Monday June 5, 2023 at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory 5591 US Highway 68 S. West Liberty, Ohio 43357. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Universal Home Health and Hospice or Bellefontaine First United Methodist Church.

