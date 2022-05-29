springfield-news-sun logo
MCGILL, Cecile

MCGILL,Cecile Lynn "Ces"

Age 52, passed away on May 25, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 14, 1969, to Mike and Vicky

Stephens. Ces was preceded in death by her mother; grandmother, Jackie Whitacker; and step-son, Tom McGill Jr. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Tom McGill; father, Mike (Anne) Stephens; son, Shawn (Amanda) Stephens; step-daughter, Jennifer (Ronnie) Schuler; brothers: Donnie, Tony, and Chris (Kathy) Stephens; and many family and friends who will miss her dearly. Ces was a cancer survivor who had a fierce

spirit. She loved life and was a fighter to the end. A visitation will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, with a short service following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Hospice. To share a memory of Ces, or leave a

special message for her family, please visit


www.newcomerdayton.com


