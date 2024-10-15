McGee, Leeatta



Leeatta McGee, age 77 of Middletown, passed away Friday, October 11, 2024 at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born November 30, 1946 in Bethany, Kentucky the daughter of Jesse Lockard and Miranda (Elkins) Lockard.



Leeatta is survived by her son, Kevin McGee; and siblings Lecreta (Danny) Klaber, Leon (Nola) Lockard, Leandy (Donna) Lockard, Ted (Lori) Lockard, Kenny (Redia) Lockard, Patty (Steve) Crouch and Suzie (Darrell) Reeves.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles McGee.



Visitation will be 11-1:00 pm Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral service will start at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



