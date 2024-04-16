McGee, Charles



Charles Lee McGee, age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, April 13, 2024, at the Winfield of Middletown. He was born on May 20, 1934, in Hamilton, OH to Charlie and Goldie Morrison McGee. He was a proud resident of Trenton and Middletown, OH for over 70 years, and was a 1952 graduate of Middletown High School. He was an AUU boxer, and he was quite a baseball player until planting season arrived, and then he fell in love with farming, tractors, and cattle. He loved his 4-H club and showed champion cattle and spent many nights sleeping in the barn with his show animals. His childhood is filled with many interesting stories, many including his Grandpa McGee.



He was married to the love of his life, Alma Jean Wright McGee on May 14, 1955. They were married 61 years until her passing in 2016. They moved to Madison Township where they built a home, bought a farm, and raised three children, Terri, Mike, and Rob. Lee worked as a local grocery store owner/operator for most of his life, at McGee & Sons, which his father founded in 1942 and where almost all the family worked for many years. It was the largest grocery store operation in Butler County for decades, including raising and processing cattle and hogs and selling retail and whole meats; later as McGee's, until bigger box stores changed the industry.



Lee taught and inspired many young people as he was responsible for giving them their first jobs in the Middletown and Madison areas. He had many loyal and faithful customers in his years as a business owner. Mr. McGee was very outgoing and belonged to many civic clubs as 4-H, Kentucky Colonels, Kiwanis, Butler County Fair Board, several car clubs, and was elected Madison Township Trustee along with Mr. Elmer Dietz, Mr. Walter, and Mr. Moyer.



His family and farming were two of his greatest passions. In winter he hooked his Jeep up to a huge red sleigh and enjoyed taking his family and friends on snowy sleigh rides on the farm. In spring and summer his family helped him herd his cattle back into the fenced areas when they escaped or when it was time for a vet check-up.



Lee always had the ability to make anyone smile. He is survived by his loving children; daughter, Terri (Steve) Norvell, sons, Mike McGee, Rob McGee, grandchildren, Amanda Norvell, Justin (Danielle) Norvell, Tucker (Ally) McGee, Lexi McGee, his great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Magnolia Norvell, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Family, friends, former co-workers, associates, and all who knew Lee are invited to Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH, 45005, Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM for the visitation. Service will be held the following day at the funeral home, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Elk Creek Cemetery. All are invited to join in fellowship over Lee's favorite food, catered by Olive Garden; in the event center at BSP Funeral Home, to reminisce and honor the life of Charles Lee McGee.



