McFARLAND, Rodney E.



Age 74, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. Rod was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving four years as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He retired from the Foreign Technology Division at WPAFB after 34 years of service. Rod was an avid flyer for over forty years and a member of the Flying Angels of New Carlisle. He enjoyed working on, restoring and building aircraft along with his passion for flying. Rod also greatly enjoyed fly fishing and his time spent with the Miami Valley Fly Fishers.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ilagene and step-father Linden Beebe. Rod is survived by his beloved wife, Theresa L.; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Tony Reitz of Huber Heights; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Shelley McFarland of Englewood; grandchildren, Rodney Lee, Macy, Alexandra (Jake), Megan and Tylei; and great-grandson, Kole.



Funeral service 10:00 AM Friday, September 10, 2021, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Reverend Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 PM. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the American Cancer Society in Rod's memory.

