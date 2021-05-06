McFARLAND, Jackie Lou



Age 82 of Ross, Ohio, passed away on May 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on August 5, 1938, in Casey County,



Kentucky, the daughter of Arlan and Aurel (Walters)



Lawson. She graduated from Norwood High School in Ohio and Georgetown College in Kentucky with a degree in



education. She was employed for many years as a teacher in the Finneytown School District. On December 25, 1961, she married Everett McFarland and they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year. Jackie was a long standing



member of Landmark Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Everett; two children, Lisa (Jerry) Shroyer and Amy (Bill) Vanderbilt; five grandchildren, Danielle, Lindsay, Izak, Madison, and Brennan; one sister, Carole (Tom) Smith; and many other loving family members and friends. She was



preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 5-8 pm. Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, at 10 am with burial following in Landmark Cemetery in Cincinnati. A special thanks to the many doctors and nurses at Mercy Hospital



Fairfield throughout her care and also to the staff of Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their love and care of Jackie. If desired, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

