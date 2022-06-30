McFADDEN,



Maureen Rachel



53 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Maureen was born December 12, 1968, in Dayton to Michael and Janet (Studer) Kelly who survive her as well as her beloved husband of 33 years, Francis Joseph McFadden, four children Eamon McFadden, Maureen McFadden, Bowie Starr and Declan McFadden. Also surviving are her siblings Gregory Kelly, Kevin (Heidi) Kelly, Michael Kelly, Jacqueline (Peter) Wortendyke, Kathleen (Mike) Holland, Siobhan (Brad) Dotson, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her beloved dogs, Jingles and Colby. Maureen was a graduate of Fairmont West High School, where she was a 3 time state champion playing on the field hockey team and was a world class Irish Dancer, she was also a graduate of Carousel Beauty College. She had worked in landscaping at Mount St. John's, and was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling gardening and was a loving caregiver to her parents. There will be a visitation, Friday, July 1, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 am Saturday, July 2 at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio, with Fr. Ed Pratt celebrant. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

