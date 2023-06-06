McDulin, Janet M.



We are sad to announce the passing of Janet Marie Schantz McDulin of Hamilton, Ohio. She has passed at the age of 76 on June 3, 2023 from heart and stroke complications. Janet was born November 8, 1946 in Hamilton to Oscar Schantz and Betty Strong Schantz Barrowcliff. Janet attended Queen of Peace Catholic School and graduated from Reily High School. She retired from Champion Papers. Janet is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years James McDulin; brothers Louis Schantz, Lawrence Schantz; sister Wanda Schantz Kendal and step son David McDulin. Janet loved to read, sew, and watch soap operas and Hallmark movies. She loved to do woodworking and painting with her late husband and above all she was a beloved wife, sister, mother, and proud "Granny" to all her grandchildren. Janet is survived by her son Kevin; daughter in law Robin; daughter Carmen, son in law Brian, step sons, Doug, Jamie, daughter in law Michelle, Dustin, daughter in law Connie and their families; brothers William Schantz and Michael Schantz of Ohio; sisters Susan Holbrook, Indiana, Carol Reed, Ohio, Patricia Gross and Marilyn Thompson, Florida and numerous other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Thursday June 8, 2023 from 9:30am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am, officiated by her grandson, Owen Hallbach. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

