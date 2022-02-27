Hamburger icon
McDONOUGH, Marie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

McDONOUGH,

Marie Frances

Marie Frances McDonough, 94, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at home. She was born in Harrison, Ohio, on September 11, 1927, to parents, Edwin and Julia (Fichter) Roell. Marie devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of Holy

Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church. Marie is survived by her sons, Steve (Toni) McDonough, Joe (Stephanie) McDonough, Jim McDonough, Daniel (Eileen) McDonough, Terry (Paula) McDonough and Pat McDonough; daughters, Carol McDonough, Sharon McDonough, Ann Lewis and Barbara (Chuck) Luksic; sisters, Janey Lewis, Julie Alexander and Irene Thomas; brother,

Raymond Roell; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. McDonough; parents; sisters, Marcella Schoulthies, Edna Kilkenny and Alice McDonough; and

brothers, Donald Roell and Bud Roell. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Holy Family

Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of

Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

