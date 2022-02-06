McDONALD,



Miriam Shirley



Age 96, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Dayton. She was born on July 12, 1925, in Reinbeck, Iowa, to the late Reuel and Erma Michael. She was a long time member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She was an avid Bridge player and a compassionate generous spirit to all who knew her.



Miriam is preceded in death by her loving husband Ray.



She is survived by 4 daughters, Linda Partain, Michelle Zechar, Joanie (Bob) Hoying, Christine (Ray) Pikna; 2 sons, Michael (Roseann) McDonald, Shawn (Cindy) McDonald; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10am until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at



