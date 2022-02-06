Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

McDONALD, Miriam

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McDONALD,

Miriam Shirley

Age 96, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Dayton. She was born on July 12, 1925, in Reinbeck, Iowa, to the late Reuel and Erma Michael. She was a long time member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. She was an avid Bridge player and a compassionate generous spirit to all who knew her.

Miriam is preceded in death by her loving husband Ray.

She is survived by 4 daughters, Linda Partain, Michelle Zechar, Joanie (Bob) Hoying, Christine (Ray) Pikna; 2 sons, Michael (Roseann) McDonald, Shawn (Cindy) McDonald; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11AM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10am until time of Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at


www.bakerhazelsnider.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
KELLER, Sophia
3
CLARK, Gail
4
SOLAZZO, Dominic
5
COLE, ALICIA
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top