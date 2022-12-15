McDONALD, Dale



92, of Springfield, left us for his home in Heaven, on December 11th, 2022. He was born and raised in Tuscarawas, Ohio. Dale left home after high school to attend Wittenberg University, graduating in 1952. He married the love of his life Hattie Lengler in 1953 and enlisted in the Army for a two year stint. After the Army he began his career as a teacher and coach at Strasburg High School. He came to Springfield, Ohio, to serve in Alumni Relations at Wittenberg for a year before continuing his passion of teaching and coaching for Springfield Local Schools from where he would retire. While at Shawnee High School, Dale had very successful tenures as the head football coach and later as the head basketball coach. Shawnee teams won several championships and earned state rankings under his leadership. He also spent much of his time encouraging and facilitating his players and students to further their education. Many Saturdays were spent driving student-athletes or arranging visits to college campuses. Dale was community minded and served as a Township Trustee for many years. He constantly promoted and helped guide initiatives that would improve the safety and quality in the life of his community. After retiring Dale continued to coach on different levels. He assisted in the beginning of the Urbana College football program and served as the head basketball coach at Clark State Community College. He ended his coaching career as an assistant football coach at Kenton Ridge High School. Dale was dedicated to his family and was a loving and caring husband and father. Though his career demanded a lot of his time he made sure there was plenty of time spent with the family. He also enjoyed coaching his sons and playing tennis with his daughter. In retirement Dale enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending their winters in Florida. They both enjoyed playing tennis and he loved playing softball. He played both sports well into his eighties.



Dale is survived by his wife of 69 years, Hattie (Lengler) McDonald, children: Jerry McDonald (Pat Stahl) of Tiffin, Carol Schneider of Beavercreek, and Robert McDonald (Shelly Hoffman) of Collins; grandchildren: Adam Schneider (Jenni Fenni) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kelsey (Dave) Kennedy of Loveland, and Paige of Denver, Colorado, and great-grandchildren: Owen, Mason, and Jesse of Loveland. He was preceded in death by his parents and son Scott McDonald. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shawnee Athletic Program c/o Shawnee High School, 1675 E Possum Road, Springfield, OH 45502, Attn: Steve Tincher. Arrangements are pending with the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, Springfield. For service time updates, view Dale's memorial video, and leave condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.



