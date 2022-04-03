McDONALD, Coralee "Corky"



80, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, in her home. Corky was born



August 15, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Roger



Lamar and Zeva Viola (Moon) Swartzbaugh. She was a



faithful member of Rockway



Lutheran Church. Survivors



include her husband of 62 years, Harold McDonald; two sons, Mike (Luann Jones) McDonald and Mark McDonald;



seven grandchildren, Josh (Abby) McDonald, Jason McDonald, Kianna McDonald, Ashley (Nate Parker) McDonald, Miranda (Jacob) Dooley, Austin Miller and Justin McDonald; eight great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Janice (Jim) Sheridan; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joanne Burns. Her



Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 6 at 1:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Bill Schwochow officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial



donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.

