McDANIEL, Shawn

Shawn William McDaniel Sr., age 49, of Kettering, passed away on July 14, 2022. He was born on March 26, 1973, to George Byard and Vikki McDaniel. He was an avid football fan, his favorite team being the Miami Dolphins. He enjoyed watching football and going to Bengals games with his daughter, Clarissa. He loved to watch wrestling with his daughter, Kaela, and he inspired her to pursue wrestling. He coached his son's basketball team and they loved to go fishing together or watch basketball. He has been with the love of his life, Crystal, for over 30 years, meeting when they were younger. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, son, uncle, and grandfather. He had a huge heart, and he will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. His family is grateful for all the time they were able to share with him. Shawn was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mabel Vogel, his uncle, William Vogel, his aunt, Helen Vogel, and his nephew, Nathan Coile. His memory will be cherished by his beloved wife, Crystal Schelling; his children: Kaela McDaniel, Clarissa McDaniel, and Shawn McDaniel Jr.; father, George Byard; mother, Vikki McDaniel and his dad, John Andress; sister, Michelle McDaniel; grandchildren: Carter Combs and Cayson Combs; nieces and nephews: Cortney Moss, Cameron Moss, and Shianne Moss; and many extended family and friends. To share a memory of Shawn or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



