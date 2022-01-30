MCDANIEL, Richard

McDANIEL, Sr., Pastor



Richard Earl "Dick"



82 of Springfield passed away January 25, 2021, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 1, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Carleton and Iola (Chase) McDaniel. But his true father from 1951-1971 was his beloved stepfather, George J. Needles. While in school of theology, Dick was licensed student pastor of the South Vienna United Church of Christ. For twenty-four years Dick was a full time Lutheran pastor (LCA & ELCA). In the following twenty-six years, Dick served for twenty years as a part-time pastor, worked in health care and hospice, and did funeral home bereavement care. Dick loved the Lord, his family and friends, the family dogs and enjoyed target shooting. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Elissa (Barber); sons Timothy John and Richard Earl, Jr.; beloved granddaughter Michelle McDaniel and great-granddaughter Sophia Elissa Smith; foster sister, Loretta June (Shields) Lindsay and her family; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Kristina (Barber) and John Hill and Melanie Barber, and their families; cousins Janet Amlin and Mary Ann (Bob) Davis and their children and grandchildren. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and Janet's husband Jim. Services to honor Dick will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Noon in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM. Burial to follow in Vale Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please make contributions to the Animal Welfare League or the donor's choice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



