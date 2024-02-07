McDaniel, Kenneth Graham



Kenneth Graham McDaniel,Jr, age 86, of Neenah and formerly of Spring Valley, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday February 3, 2024. Ken was born in Queens, New York on June 22, 1937 to the late Kenneth and Charlotte (Stanton) McDaniel. Ken married his grade school sweetheart, Janet Shea on June 21,1958 and they had three children. Janet preceded him in death in 1993. In July 1995, Ken married Barbara Minnish. She preceded him in death in 2018.



Ken was an entrepreneur early on, starting his first business at age 15 ( Overbrook Lawn Service). He then worked throughout the paper industry for various corporations, culminating his working career by founding Buckeye Telephone Systems in Dayton, Ohio.



Ken loved his dogs, traveling and the Green Bay Packers (and not necessarily in that order). He also enjoyed antiquing, woodworking and remodeling homes. Ken's church was very important to him and he often helped with remodeling projects there. Ken's most recent hobby was building intricate Lego sets.



Ken was proud to have been featured as a model in Norman Rockwell's Boy Scout painting 'The Right Way' which appeared on the cover of Boy's Life magazine in 1955 as well as that year's Boy Scout calendar.



Ken is survived by his children; Kendyle (John) Smith, Kelly Wagoner, Jim (Debbie) McDaniel, Patti (Ed) Frazier and Robert Minnish. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Ken was preceded in death by his son-in-law William Wagoner and his sister Mary Slank and great-grandchild Tru Vandenberg.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday February 12, 2024 at the Kessler-Fahrenkrug Funeral Home 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah,WI. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of services. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Kessler-Fahrenkrug Funeral Home facebook page. Interment will be in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established for Spring Valley Global Methodist Church, 1 W. Walnut St., Spring Valley, Ohio 45370. Or you may also donate to your local animal shelter in honor of Ken's love of animals.





