McDANIEL, Jesse



96, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away January 28, 2022. Service will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12-noon. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

