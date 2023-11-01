McCutcheon (McDargh), Patricia Eileen "Patty"



McCutcheon, Patricia Eileen. Patricia McCutcheon of Ocala, Fl, passed away on October 25, 2023. She was born August 18, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio. The daughter of Kenneth and Lucille McDargh. She graduated from Springfield Catholic High School in 1953. She received her LPN nursing degree from Clark State and loved her nursing career.



Sadley, our sweet mother and wife passed at home on October 25, 2023 with her husband of 68 years, Elwood McCutcheon, by her side. Keeping his promise to her of keeping her at home through-out this transition. Unfortunately, Dementia is an ugly disease that took her away from all of us too soon. From one second to the next, she was gone. We will all miss her dearly and hope now she can rest in peace. You will be in our hearts forever.



She is survived by her husband Elwood McCutcheon, 5 children, Kevin McCutcheon (Jackie), Gale McCutcheon, Eileen McCutcheon, Timothy McCutcheon (Christine), Chris McCutcheon (Beth), two sisters Cathy McDargh (Jo), Victoria Conley as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Lucille McDargh, 2 siblings, David McDargh and Lucinda Myer.



