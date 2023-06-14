McCulley, Elisha "Mac"



Elisha C. "Mac" McCulley passed away on June 10, 2023 at Carolina Caring.



He was born on December 15th, 1927 in Liggett, Kentucky, and grew up in LaFollete, Tennessee; Mac was the son of the late Ethel and James W. McCulley.



Mac was a World War II veteran serving in the United States Navy. He was an electrician with York Electric and took pride in working hard until the age of 88. After moving from Dayton, Ohio, he enjoyed the sunshine of Florida for ten years. When he came to Hickory to visit his daughter Kim for a few weeks, he stayed for four years. The last year of his life he resided at Kingston Residence where he had some good times and made many friends. He enjoyed riding his bicycle, so much so that he continued riding until he was 92 years old. Additionally, he enjoyed shuffleboard, playing ping pong, and boating. One of his favorite places to spend his time was at his cabin in Tennessee where he pulled the kids while they water skied. He was an excellent grill master and famous for his delicious steaks. Mac was an avid reader and lover of cars. He graciously gave each grandchild a car with free driving lessons.



Survivors include four daughters, Rita Hood of Kettering, OH, Karen Wood (Rick) of Chicago, IL, Karla Haimoff (Uziel) of Nashville, TN, and Kimberly Clark (Matthew) of Hickory, NC; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and the mother of his children, Polly Lynch of Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.



A memorial service, with military honors, will be held Thursday, June 15th, at 11:00 am in the chapel of Bass-Smith Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Jon Krick.



Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the McCulley family.

