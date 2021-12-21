MCCUISTON, Clyde M.



Age 84, of Kettering, passed away Dec. 18, 2021. He was a retired Police Officer. Preceded in death by his wife Sandy.



Survived by children Malcom (Ellen), Michelle Barnett, Melody (Gary) Skaggs. Visitation will be 12 pm until time of service at 1pm on Wed., Dec. 22 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Burial at Davids Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

