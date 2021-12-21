Hamburger icon
McCuiston, Clyde

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCCUISTON, Clyde M.

Age 84, of Kettering, passed away Dec. 18, 2021. He was a retired Police Officer. Preceded in death by his wife Sandy.

Survived by children Malcom (Ellen), Michelle Barnett, Melody (Gary) Skaggs. Visitation will be 12 pm until time of service at 1pm on Wed., Dec. 22 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Burial at Davids Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

