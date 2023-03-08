X
McCreary, Bonnie Joanne ""B.J.""

Bonnie J. "B.J." McCreary, age 94, of Springfield, passed away in her home on March 6, 2023. She was born in Cambridge, Ohio on June 1, 1928, daughter of the late Fred and Nina (Wheeler) Heskett.

She was a 50-year member of the Eastern Star and also was a member of the Alpha Pi Sigma Sorority. Bonnie enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by Joan (Kenneth) Bushey of Springfield, Melissa (Stephen) Hathaway of Englewood, Florida and David McCreary of Springfield; two grandchildren, Angela (Martin) Richardson of Guyton, Georgia and Matthew (Natalie) Bushey of Springfield; and two great grandchildren, Lilly and Cooper Bushey.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. "Pete" McCreary and a son, Richard McCreary.

A private service for the family will be held at a later date. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.

