McCRAY, Gerald "Jerry"



Gerald "Jerry" McCray, age 73, of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. He was born on March 21, 1949, in Bowling Green, OH, the son of the late Horace and Doris (nee Johnson) McCray. Jerry was a very active member of Bible Baptist Church especially with the Oasis Senior Ministry and with the Bus Ministries. He is survived by his loving wife of over 38 years Carol McCray; two children Christopher McCray and Katherine McCray; two stepchildren Kurt Bauer and Kara (David) Carrier; four grandchildren Corey McCray, Cameron McCray, Zach Bauer, and Chloe Cella; seven siblings Mike (Nancy) McCray, Andy (Sue) McCray, Libby McCray, Fritz McCray, Phil McCray, Jamie McCray, and Mary (Jerry) Erard. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, other family and close friends. Jerry was also preceded in death by one brother Paul McCray. Visitation will be on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Bible Baptist Church, 1249 Symmes Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014 from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Wallace Miller officiating. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.

