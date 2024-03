McCrabb, Jeffrey Allen



Jeffrey Allen McCrabb of Charleston, South Carolina formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on March 24, 2024 at age 81.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. at the chapel at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave. in Dayton. For more information please visit www.JHenryStuhr.com



